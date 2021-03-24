VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Industry and IT Minister Mekapati Goutam Reddy said there was many opportunities for German industries to invest in the State. He said that the German officials were keen on investing in the state's manufacturing sector, skill development, medicine, organic farming, agriculture and solar power sectors.

On Tuesday, Minister Mekapati had a meeting with Germany Consulate General (at Chennai) Karin Christina Maria Stoll at the APTS office in Vijayawada and explained the industrial policy being followed by the Andhra Pradesh government. Speaking to the media after the meeting he said that the German Consulate General had inquired about the investment opportunities in AP.

Development of Nellore Airport soon

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Orvakallu airport in Kurnool district on May 25, the minister said and flights will start operations from the 28th. On these lines the Nellore Airport also will be developed soon, he said. He clarified that there would be no change in the government's share in the Gangavaram port and the revenue coming to the government. When asked about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue, the Minister said that as of now that no proposal had been received from the Centre on the withdrawal of investment in the VSP. The CM has clearly decided against privatization.

Earlier, R. Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary Industries & Commerce, extended an invitation to KarinStoll of the German Consulate. APIIC MD Raveen Kumar Reddy gave a presentation on the programs being carried out in the areas of industrial development. APTS MD Nandakishore asked the Consul General to also look at the startups. IT Chief Secretary Jayalakshmi, Industry Ministry Additional Director Nayak, EDB Executive Vice Chairman Krishna Jeevigiri, IT Advisor Vidyasagar Reddy and others, attended the meeting.

AP on the path to investment

German Consulate General Karin Stoll said the AP was moving in the right direction with investment opportunities and focusing on the skill development would lead to good outcomes. The German delegation held two days of detailed discussions with the State ministers and Govt officials and decided to extend support to the skill development and invest in the state.

Earlier she met Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and held discussions with them.