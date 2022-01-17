German Touch to AP Govt Flagship Housing Scheme Pedalandariki Illu

Vijayawada: KfW, Germany's state-owned bank has extended financial assistance to the Andhra Pradesh government's major housing scheme, the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu Scheme, for energy-efficient equipment. According to KfW, it will provide up to Euro 150 million for the construction of such residences, as well as Euro 2 million in technical help.

The offer was made during a virtual meeting between KfW, the AP Housing Department, and the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM, the state energy department) to discuss financial and technical cooperation, best practices sharing, and providing experts to train housing staff, engineers, and beneficiaries. Internationally recognized energy-efficient actions will be implemented.

Dr. Martin Lux, KfW's head of energy efficiency, guaranteed the AP housing department, their full cooperation in project preparation and also studies for houses being built under the state housing scheme.

He also recommended funding of up to Euro 150 million for the construction of energy-efficient homes, as well as Euro 2 million for technical assistance, following an assessment of the project's details. Further financing for the electricity distribution infrastructure will also be done.

In addition, energy-efficient streetlights and drinking water pump sets will be installed in the 17,000 Jagananna Colonies that are being built around the state.