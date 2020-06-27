KURNOOL: A top official was choked to death while several workers fell ill following ammonia gas leak in an agri-chemical industry belonging to former MP SPY Reddy in Nandyal on Saturday. The incident, which revived the horrific memories of the recent gas leak mishap in LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam, occurred during the morning time.

The general manager, who died in what appears to be an accidental leak of the powerful gas, was identified as Srinivas Reddy. Teams of police, district officials, medical and fire personnel rushed to the plant immediately and initiated rescue and relief measures. According to unconfiurmed reports, the general manager was among the first to rush to the leakage area in a bid to arrest the ammonia gas leak. In the process, he is said to have inhaled the leaking gas excessively, leading to his immediate death.

Several workers of the plant were reported to have experienced severe difficulty in breathing. They were all immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical. When reports last came in, the authorities were engrossed in evacuating all the employees holed up inside the factory. The fire-fighting teams have been battling hard to contain the leak of ammonia gas.

Yet another #gasleakage incident in #AndhraPradesh. #Toxic chemicals leaked from the SPY Reddy Agro Chemical factory at #Nandyal, #kurnool district in #AndhraPradesh. One death has reported, and some were hospitalized. Former MP S.P.Y. Reddy owns this chemical factory. pic.twitter.com/exg1mrEYUG — Balakrishna - The Journalist (@Balakrishna096) June 27, 2020

The leaked gas was also reported to have spread in the neighbouring areas of the plant, sparking fears and panic among the residents. The exact reason as to how this gas leak happened is yet to be ascertained.

Kurnool district Collector Veera Pandian, who was supervising the rescue and relief measures at the accident site, later speaking to the media ruled out the possibility of the leaked gas affecting the residents of the nearby localities.