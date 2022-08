Amaravati : Chennai-based Imperial Granites Pvt. Ltd of Gem Granites group has given Rs 1,05,00,000 to CMRF.

Group Chairman R Veeramani called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over the DD and lauded measures taken by the State during Covid.

The Director of the Group R Gunasekharan and Minister B Srinivas Reddy were also present.