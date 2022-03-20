GDCC Bank Chairman Alleges TDP Dhulipalla Narendra's Role In Sangam Dairy Irregularities

Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank (GDCCB) Chairman Rathamsetty Seetharamanjaneyulu alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Dhulipalla Narendra had taken over the Sangam Dairy board in a planned and fraudulent manner. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said that the TDP leader was making false allegations that Rs 500 crore was misappropriated from GDCC Bank. Sitaramanjaneyulu challenged Dhulipalla to prove such irregularities had happened, and that the entire governing body would resign if he was able to prove it. He also challenged that if proved otherwise would Narendra resign from his post as the Sangam Dairy chairman, he asked.

The Chairman explained that since 2017, TDP leaders in a planned manner had taken loans by forging documents and there were around 15 TDP activists involved in this. Now Narendra wants the data related to bank loans. If so then how can he post false propaganda that a Rs 500 crore scam has taken place in GDCC without evidence, Seetharamanjaneyulu questioned.

The Chairman also stated that the secretary of Chintalapudi Co-operative Society was harassed by Dhulipalla and that the man had committed suicide due to the TDP leader's harassment as alleged by his family members.

