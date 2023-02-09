GD Nellore: A police constable who was on police duty during TDP MLC Nara Lokesh's padayatra died of a heart attack on Thursday evening in the Gangadhara Nellore (GD Nellore) constituency.

As per reports, head constable Ramesh was on police duty during the padayatra. The TDP activists tried to attack the police during the walkathon and Nara Lokesh also allegedly instigated the activists by pointing fingers at the police and threatening them. Lokesh warned the police and called them 'useless fellows' and warned them that he would send them to jail if the TDP came to power. The GD Nellore police were trying to control the mob and constable Ramesh suffered a heart attack in the scuffle with the TDP workers.

As per reports he died while being rushed to the hospital.

It may be recollected that Nara Lokesh's cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed on the first day of his padayatra near Kuppam following a massive heart attack. The 39-year-old who had joined the rally in support of Nara Lokesh and was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he received medical aid. He was later shifted to Narayana Hridayalaya hospital in Bengaluru for better treatment on January 28. His condition is said to be stable,and the actor suffered brain damage due to a lack of blood circulation to the brain after the heart stroke last reports suggest about his health.

