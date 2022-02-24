Gautam Sawang Meets AP CM YS Jagan After Taking Charge As APPSC Chairman

Senior IPS officer and former DGP of Andhra Pradesh Damodar Gautam Sawang met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Cam Office, after taking charge as the new Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday.

Gautam Sawang assumed charge at the APPSC office at Bandar Road in Vijayawada, where he performed special pujas and took the blessings of Vedic scholars. APPSC staff and employees welcomed Gautam Sawang.

On Saturday K.V. Rajendranath Reddy assumed charge as Director-General of Police, at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.