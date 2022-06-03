Gas Leak In Atchutapuram SEZ Leaves Several Ill

ANAKAPALLY DISTRICT: Several people were taken ill after ammonium gas had leaked, leaving the workers with symptoms of giddiness, vomitings and headache at a factory in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

The workers were immediately shifted to hospitals at Anakapalli and Yelamanchili for treatment in 20 ambulances. It is not clear from which factory the gas had leaked. Anakapalli district Collector Pattaneshetti Ravi Subhas immediately rushed to the spot and is supervising relief measures.

This is a developing story...

Also Read: Karnataka: 7 Killed As Bus Turns Turtle In Kalaburagi