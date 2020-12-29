Gas Cylinder Explosion In Nellore Leaves Four Injured

NELLORE (AP): A gas cylinder explosion in Nellore left four people severely injured. The accident occurred in a house on Kapu Street in Sullurupet town of Nellore.

The family of four comprises Vanka Srinivasulu (49), wife Munisubbamma (40), daughter Jahnavi (10) and son Charan Sai (4). They went to sleep after dinner on Sunday. The father Srinivasulu woke up after smelling gas. Gas started leaking and spread quickly. Around 12.30am, the cylinder exploded engulfing the kitchen in flames.

The fire spread through the kitchen and towards the fridge. Things became worse when the fridge exploded as well. The kids were trapped in their bedroom as the fire started spreading and their room was near to the kitchen.

As soon as the neighbors heard of the incident, they rushed to call for help. Police quickly responded and took the family to the nearest Government hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment at Nellore Simhapuri Hospital.

Apart from daughter Jahnavi who is in critical condition, the rest of the family is recovering well.