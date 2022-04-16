Gas Cylinder Explodes Near Kakinada Fishing Harbour, No Damages Reported

Kakinada: A huge explosion took place at Kakinada Fishing Harbour on Saturday. People staying close to the harbour heard a loud noise. Hearing a loud thud, the fishermen were seen rushing to a safer place. The explosion was caused by a cylinder blast kept in a tea stall.

A herbal petrol pump located near the site of the explosion remained unaffected. The petrol pump owners said the explosion had no effect on their sensitive establishment. The fire services reached the site immediately and extinguished the fire ball.