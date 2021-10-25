Ganta Srinivasa's Video Nails Ganja Trade Was Prevalent During TDP Regime

AMARAVATI: The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been trying to damage the reputation and interests of the State by propagating false information on drugs and the ganja menace, taking place in Andhra Pradesh. However, a video of a senior TDP leader, former Minister and Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao is doing the rounds, where he has clearly agreed that there is Ganja trade happening in the State. The video clearly shows that the TDP leader in his official capacity openly admits that Ganja is being peddled in huge quantities. He is seen laughing and saying that it's being produced in tonnes and not just in Kilograms like earlier. There are big people involved in the trade and we will set up a special task force to stop the menace, he is seen telling the media. Ganta also states that he would bring it to the notice of the chief minister about this issue and set up a special task force. He himself said that cannabis was being supplied to the entire country from Visakhapatnam

The TDP has been making allegations that the state has turned into a haven for drugs. But the fact is clear that the trade has been rampant during the rule of the TDP. The video of Ganta Srinivasa Rao's remarks on cannabis during his tenure as a minister during the last TDP regime has now gone viral on social media. Even though it is an open secret that marijuana has been growing in the Agency region for decades due to its geographical location, the TDP is indulging in mudslinging against the YSRCP government about the ganja trade.

