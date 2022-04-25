Gannavaram Airport: Air India Resumes Flight Services To Delhi

NEW DELHI/VIJAYAWADA: Air India will resume flight services from Vijayawada International Airport (Gannavaram) in Andhra Pradesh to the national capital, Delhi from May 3rd onwards. As per reports, the Air India services from Gannavaram Airport and New Delhi were suspended for two months due to technical issues with only night flights operating from Vijayawada. This issue was brought to the notice of the Civil Aviation Minister by Machilipatnam YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry. With this, Air India on Monday had taken the decision to resume morning flight services for four days a week as of now.

The New Delhi-Vijayawada flight services had the highest passenger traffic where 3 flights were plied daily. With the COVID pandemic, the evening flight service was completely cancelled. The morning service was stopped two months ago and only the night service was running. This has led to a great inconvenience for international travellers going abroad via Delhi. The airline has also resumed ticket booking services. The Air India flight will leave Delhi at 6 am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and reach Gannavaram at 8.35 am. While return flight train will leave Gannavaram at 9.15 am and reach Delhi at 11.30 am. The service will run 7 days a week from the month of June.

Also Read: YS Jagan Govt Decides to Build Six Bypass Roads in Andhra Pradesh