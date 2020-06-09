GUNTUR: A gang war raged in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night when two groups clashed over a girl in the city. Arundelpet Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to reports, Avula Deepesh alias Sunny resides in Krishnanagar of Guntur city is pursuing his graduation in Btech in a college near Chodavaram city and the another youth Pranay resides in Vasantharaipuram and is studying BTech third year.

Pranay developed friendship with the girl staying in Brindavan colony of Guntur city. Meanwhile, Deepesh started sending messages to Pranay's girlfriend on Instagram chat.

After coming to know about it, Pranay warned Deepesh which resulted in a clash and both challenged each other for a fight at a road near Donkoroddu centre of the city.

Both Deepesh and Pranay, along with 40 to 50 of their friends, reached Donkoroddu centre and started attacking each other. The Arundelpet police who had received information over the clash from a special branch had reached the spot during the gang fight and subsided the situation.

Police have taken them into custody and shifted them to Arundelpet police station. Additional SP D Gangadharam, West DSP BV Rama Rao and Station SHO Battula Srinivasarao are investigating the case to find the actual reason behind the clash. Police filed a case and are probing into it.



Police said that some people had arrived at the spot on two-wheelers.

ASP Gangadharm said that some of them have been taken into custody.