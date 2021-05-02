Gang Selling Remdesivir Injections At Higher Price Held in Guntur

Guntur: Narasaraopet police conducted a decoy operation on Saturday and arrested three people for selling Remdesivir injections at a higher price of Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000.

The culprits have been identified as A Yedukondalu and Subba Rao. Yedukondalu, a resident of Santhamavuluru Mandal in Prakasam district, working as a compounder at Kommineni Super Specialty Hospital in Chilakaluripet area, was collecting Remdesivir injections from his relatives and selling them at a higher price through another accused Subba Rao to a few easy bucks, it is learned.

:P Praveen Naik works at Vivekananda Care Hospital in Narasaraopet. He obtained Remedesivir injections from his friend Siva, who works for the 108 ambulance service, and sold them to his friend Subba Rao.

Subba Rao, a broker from Narasaraopet, was found selling the injections at a higher price. He was in possession of two injections, said the police. Another suspect, Siva, escaped. The decoy operation was carried out by Narasaraopet DSP R Vijaya Bhaskar and Narasaraopet rural Circle Inspector Y Achaiah