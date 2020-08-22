AMARAVATHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of the Telugu states on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, August 22. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that Lord Ganesha is the destroyer of evils and may the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon us. He further tweeted that may Vinayaka help us all to overcome COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the tweet.

విద్య, విజ్ఞానం, వినయ ప్రదాత వినాయకుడు. విఘ్నాలను తొలగించి సకల అభిష్టాలను సిద్ధింపజేసే ఆదిపూజ్యుడు విఘ్నేశ్వరుడు. ఆ గణేషుని ఆశీస్సులతో రాష్ట్రం ఎల్లవేళలా సుభిక్షంగా ఉండాలని, కరోనాకష్టం తొలగిపోయి అంతటా సుఖసంతోషాలు నిండాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తూ.. అందరికీ వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 22, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Vinayaka to the Earth from Kailash Parvat along with his mother Goddess Parvati. People install Ganesh clay idols in their homes and celebrate it with much joy but this year the festival is going to be celebrated in a low key manner due to coronavirus pandemic. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of people’s enthusiasm and joy.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to the people. In a message, he said that, "On Vinayaka Chaturthi, I convey my warm greetings to everyone & pray to Lord Vigneswara to shower his blessings on us to lead a life of peace and harmony, give us the strength to overcome COVID-19 Pandemic."

He further tweeted that, "I appeal everyone to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and health protocols issued by the authorities. Celebrate the festival by staying at home. The war against COVID-19 pandemic can be won by cooperating with authorities in containing the spread of coronavirus." Here is the tweet.