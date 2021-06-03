Ganapati Sachchidananda Swami Donates Rs 25 Lakh To CMRF

AMARAVATI: Sri Ganapati Sachchithananda Swami ( Datta Peetham, Mysore) has contributed Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund towards COVID containment measures.

Datta Peetham Executive trustee H V Prasad and Trust Member G V Prasad hand over the cheque to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas was present on the occasion.

Andhra Pradesh Health department released a bulletin on Wednesday where it stated that 12,768 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in a period of 24 hours as against 11,303 cases reported on Tuesday while 98 more patients died. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 11,132 so far.

The highest number of 1,325 deaths have taken place in Chittoor district. There are 1,43,795 active cases in the state now. The tally of positive cases has gone up to 17,17,156 while 15,62,229 have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals. So far 1,94,48,056 swab samples have been diagnosed in the state, the bulletin added

Meanwhile, AP State Covid Nodal officer Arja Srikanth told media that 1,00,74,471 people had been administered the Covid vaccine. The Central government had given 98,85,650 doses of vaccines to the state and of which 66,82,570 were Covishield while 15,17,450 were Covaxin. The state government had purchased 3,43,930 doses of vaccine so far. AP has stood first in administering more than 5 lakh doses of vaccines in one day, he claimed.

