Galla Aruna's Shocker For TDP, Leaves Party Politburo

The Opposition TDP was severely jolted when senior politician, former minister and several times MLA Galla Aruna has resigned her post in the all-important politburo of the TDP. She has sent her resignation stating that she was leaving due to ‘personal’ reasons.

Galla Aruna’s resignation comes at a time when the TDP boss is trying to reconstitute the party organization. She was expected to take a key role in the party, but her resignation has come like a bolt from blue. Interestingly, her son Galla Jayadev is MP from Guntur. Interestingly , Jayadev has been keeping a low profile of late. He has not been seen in any party programme in recent times. Sources say that the Galla family, a family with deep industrial interest, has been weighing its options for quite some time.

The question now is what would be Galla Jay’s next move? Sources close to Galla Aruna say that she is only resigning from the politburo post and not from the party. However, sources also said that Galla Aruna has already indicated she is going to resign from the politburo.