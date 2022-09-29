AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that Gadapa Gadapaku programme should be carried out in right earnest for 16 days in a month.

Addressing party MLAs and coordinator here on Wednesday, he said there are no shortcuts and every leader should take part for at least 16 days in a month and tell people about the welfare activities being carried out by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

As 87 (RPT) 87 percent of the houses have beneficiaries of our welfare schemes and we have fulfilled 98.4 promises disbursing Rs 1.71 lakh crores, winning all 175 is not impossible. You have to cover all the houses when you go to the village/ward secretariat.

During your visits you should solve the problems of the people and funds are sanctioned to village and ward secretariat, he said.

Elections are 19 months away and since politics is our chosen field, we have to follow the action plan, he said adding that the next review will be in first week of December.

