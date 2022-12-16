Amaravati: Reiterating that the door-to-door (Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam) programme initiated by the government is prestigious and which is meant to reach out to the public and inform them about the implementation of government schemes and development activities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the party leaders not to be lethargic and take the program forward.

The Chief Minister chaired a workshop on the door-to-door programme attended by the MLA’s, constituency coordinators, district president, regional coordinators, and senior leaders at his camp office here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the door-to-door programme should be carried out on resolving public grievances with utmost importance. The MLAs should conduct the door-to-door programme in every village/ward secretariat for 2-3 days at least six hours a day in their respective constituencies.

MLAs who are unable to participate in the programme should visit their respective village/ward secretariats. While participating in the programme, MLAs should spend at least five minutes at every doorstep to explain to them the government's welfare schemes though the elections are scheduled to be held after 16 months, he said, and directed the party leaders to complete the door-to-door programme in their respective constituencies by March. Activists with leadership abilities and smartphones will be appointed as Secretariat Convenors by the respective MLA's. After that, the appointment of the household chiefs will begin.

For this, 50 families will be mapped and a male and female cadre of the same locality will be appointed as in-charge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material. But nowhere the volunteers should be appointed as the household chiefs. Around Rs 6,500 crores will be given to the beneficiaries in the third phase of the YSR Aasara Scheme in January. To this extent, door-to-door campaigns should be conducted and handed over the letters to the beneficiaries. After that, there will be another round of verification regarding the appointment of household chiefs, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the distribution of tabs for class VIII students through MLAs will begin from December 21. The tabs distribution programme should be conducted in the mornings and MLAs should participate in the door-to-door programme in the evening. Similarly, the welfare pensions should be distributed by the MLAs from the 1st of every month for a week and visit a mandal in their respective constituencies besides participating in the door-to-door programme in the evening, he said.

Asserting the MLAs not to compromise in the ongoing development works, he asked the party leaders to identify the High Impact Works (HIWs) in the villages during the door-to-door programme and ensure their completion with the funds allocated to the secretariats Regarding 23,808 HIWs, proposals worth Rs.930.28 crore were received, of which 21,275 works were approved. The value of those works is Rs.828.45 crores and among them, 17,905 works have been started, the value of the works is Rs.662.14 crores, he said.

