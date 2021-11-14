AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Children's Day on Sunday. In his message, the Chief Minister said the future citizens need a forward looking and value based education and the State firmly believes that education is the only asset we can give to children.

The Nation pays tributes to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Children's Day on November 14th.

Also Read: First Indian Children's Talkies Sati Anusuya, Dhruva Vijayam Was Made In Telugu- Check Trivia