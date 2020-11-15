VISAKHAPATNAM: Municipal authorities shut down Fusion Foods restaurant at the VMRDA venue in Visakhapatnam, which was operating against stipulated lease regulations on Sunday.

Fusion Foods restaurant was operating in the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) space continuously for many years, although the lease required was meant to be for three years as per government regulations. The previous TDP government also issued orders granting permit to the restaurant owners from the year 2015 to 2024, which was a clear violation of rules. It has to operate only for three years and then tenders are to be called for renewal, as per rules.

Fusion Foods Restaurant is owned by Harshavardhan who is said to be close to the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He had taken the space in VUDA premises located at Siripuram for lease and sublet it to another person for double the price. Even though it had come to the notice of the VMRDA officials that the restaurant was operating for the past nine years continuously, nothing could be done as the owner had influence with the then TDP regime and was operating the hotel for the past few years unabatedly. A complaint was filed with the VMRDA officials who handed over the equipment to the owners and seized the restaurant.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was touring Visakhapatnam when he was the Opposition leader, survived a murder attempt after being stabbed with a sharp knife inside the VIP lounge of Vizag airport on October 25th, 2018. The accused Srinivas was an employee of Fusion Foods restaurant which was operating in the Airport at that time.