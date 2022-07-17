Fulfill AP Re-organsiation Act Promises: YSRCP to Centre

Ahead of Monsoon session of the Parliament, which begins on Monday, the government held an all-party meeting on Sunday to formulate a strategy to maximise the productivity of the House along with addressing the concerns of the opposition during the course of the session.

After participating in the meeting, the YSRCP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy spoke to the media. He said that they have taken up key issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh state. He also said that they will discuss the financial assistance from the Centre to the state after it was ravaged by floods which never happened in the last three decades.



"We have urged the Centre to fulfill all the provisions made in Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act,2014 and also about the long pending issues such as Visakhapatnam Railway zone, approval of the Bhogapuram airport and setting up of Kadapa Steel plants, and also the sanction of one medical college to each district in the State," the MP added.

"We have also sought the extension of GST compensation by another five years", the YSRCP MP said.

