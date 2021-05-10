Fresh COVID Vaccine Stock Arrives in AP, Karnataka

Ever since the third phase of vaccination drive begun all over the country, many states have withheld the process due to lack of vaccine dosages. However, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Andhra Pradesh Government stated that they had received 3.6 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar informed that the state had received 3.5 lakh doses of the same on Saturday night.

Taking to Twitter, Sudhakar wrote, "In the order placed by Karnataka government to procure 2 crore doses of Covishield, we received 3.5 lakh doses on Saturday night taking the total delivery to 6.5 lakh doses. So far GoI has supplied 1,10,49,470 doses including 99,58,190 doses of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of Covaxin."

He also announced that the state will start its third phase of vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years from May 10, which was earlier postponed due to the unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

In many other states, the third phase of vaccination drive for the newly added age group commenced on May 1, as per schedule.

"COVID-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C.V.Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS from Monday, 10th May," he said in another tweet.

"Number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines will become available," he added.

He stated that walk-ins would not be allowed. People must register on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government said that they have received 3.60 lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute Pune via airway on Sunday morning. "The vaccine was unloaded at Gannavaram Airport, and from there, it is being sent to state vaccine store at Gannavaram," they said.