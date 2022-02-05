France Consul General Meets AP CM YS Jagan
AMARAVATI: France Consul General (Bengaluru) Thierry Berthelot has paid courtesy to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Friday.
Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM ShriJagan Mohan Reddy received Mr. Thierry Berthelot from @BangaloreFrance 🇫🇷 at his camp office to explore #opportunities of #collaboration@FranceinIndia @BF_India @ifiofficiel @ysjagan #equipeFranceBusiness pic.twitter.com/pdpdmrlBsM
— Consulate General of France, Bangalore 🇫🇷 🇪🇺 (@BangaloreFrance) February 4, 2022
Earlier Thierry Berthelot who is on a visit to the State visited the Alstom India factory at SriCity factory in Andhra Pradesh. Alstom is a leader in sustainable and smart mobility, achieved another milestone today in India. It’s Shat manufactures Rolling Stock (Metro Trains) for Urban Metro projects, successfully completed production of its 500th Metro Car.
🇫🇷 CG Thierry Berthelot is very impressed visiting @AlstomIndia factory @Sri_City, #AndhraPradesh #Congratulations on their #orderbook for projects to enhance greener and smarter mobility in 🇮🇳 and abroad. #EquipeFranceBusiness @BF_India @FranceinIndia pic.twitter.com/v3EJ2DdTyq
— Consulate General of France, Bangalore 🇫🇷 🇪🇺 (@BangaloreFrance) February 3, 2022
