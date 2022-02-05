France Consul General Meets AP CM YS Jagan 

AMARAVATI: France Consul General (Bengaluru) Thierry Berthelot has paid courtesy to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Friday.

Earlier Thierry Berthelot who is on a visit to the State visited the Alstom India factory at SriCity factory in Andhra Pradesh. Alstom is a leader in sustainable and smart mobility, achieved another milestone today in India. It’s Shat manufactures Rolling Stock (Metro Trains) for Urban Metro projects, successfully completed production of its 500th Metro Car.

