VISAKHAPATNAM: Four teams have been formed to nab persons involved in a kidnapping case of city-based financier Appala Raju. Police suspect that three assailants have participated in the kidnapping.

The victim Appala Raju said that the assailants wore monkey caps when they attacked him and left him injured.

Police suspect that the cause of abduction could be due to differences in business transactions.

On Wednesday, financier Appala Raju was abducted by a group of unidentified persons at Dwarakanagar in the city. He was taken to Sagar Nagar and they attacked him. Later, they fled from the place. After knowing the whereabouts of injured Appala Raju, his family members shifted him to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment.

Commissioner of police RK Meena has said, "We are investigating the two kidnapping cases. We have deployed eight teams to nab the accused in the cases. It is suspected the dispute was raised over financial transactions. The two cases will be chased in two days."