Four Killed, Two Injured in Van-Lorry Collision in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: In a ghastly road accident, four people were killed and two others injured near Mallepalli village in the early hours on Wednesday. There were 13 people in the Tata Magic van which lost control and rammed into a lorry on the National Highway.

The Gandepalli police said the Tata van was heading to Visakhapatnam from Tadepalligudem. One person died on the spot while three other injured persons died while undergoing treatment at the Government hospital in Rajahmundry.

The deceased were identified as Konda (driver) and Manga, both hailed from Nallajarla village while Prasad from Narayanapuram and Mahesh from Undrajavaram. The deceased persons were residents of Eluru district. The police have registered a case and blamed the driver’s negligence for the tragic mishap.

