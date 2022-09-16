Four Bills Passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed four bills, including, the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal) (repeal) Bill 2022, by voice vote.

After question hour Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has taken up the Bills, which were introduced on the opening day.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B Mutyala Naidu, who moved the Andhra Pradesh Panchyat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2022, was passed by voice vote.



Minister for Roads and Buildings D Ramalngeswara Rao, who tabled the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, was passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal) Repeal) Bills 2022, tabled by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on behalf of Chief Minister, was also passed by voice vote along with Andhra Pradesh (Agriculture Produce and Livestock) Markets (Amendment) Bills 2022.



