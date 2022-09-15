Four Bills Introduced In The AP Assembly Today

AP Assembly Session Day -1 : Four Bills were introduced in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the opening day here on Thursday.

Panchayat Raj Minister B Mutyalanaidu introduced the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2022, while Minister for Road Development D Ramalingadeswara Rao tabled the Road Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 while Kakani Goverdhan Reddy on behalf of Chief Minister YS Chief Minister introduced the Andhra Pradesh Services Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal Repeal Bill 2022 and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy tabled AP Agriculture Produce and Livestock Markets (Amendment) Bill 2022 Bill.

Participating in the short discussion on decentralization and administrative reforms on the opening day of the Assembly session here on Thursday, the Chief Minister lambasted the Opposition and its friendly media for the sloganeering on the capital city that was not built and could not be built by Chandrababu Naidu and said with a little boost Visakhapatnam would be the natural capital with an investment of Rs 10,000 crores which is less than ten percent of the estimate of the previous government to build the perceived capital city.

