VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar arrived in Vijayawada on Thursday morning to report for duty in the State of Andhra Pradesh. This was in accordance with the orders of the Telangana High Court which quashed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad order allocating Somesh Kumar IAS to Telangana in 2016. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) relieved the incumbent Telangana Chief Secretary from the State with immediate effect and he was told to report to his home cadre.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada at the airport, Somesh Kumar said, "'I have come to AP as per the orders of the central government. I will fulfill whatever responsibilities are handed to me as an officer here. There is no small role or big role, I will take up whatever is offered to me. As an officer, I am following the orders of DoPT. I will report to the AP government and meet AP CS Jawahar Reddy, " he said. When asked if he would take leave or apply for Voluntary Retirement, the former Telangana CS smiled and said that he was not taking any such decision as yet and as of now he was here to join duty and comply with the orders.

