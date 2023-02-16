Former TDP MLA Jayamangala Venkata Ramana Joins YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 16: Former TDP MLA, Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

In 2009, Venkata Ramana was elected as an MLA from Kaikaluru. Before quitting the TDP, he was serving as the party in-charge of the constituency. Along with Venkata Ramana, S Gurraju, TDP Farmer Wing State leader also joined YSRCP. Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao were also present.

