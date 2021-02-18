Former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar Arrested For Attack On YSRCP Followers

ELURU: Pedavegi police officials arrested controversial leader and former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, on Thursday for allegedly attacking a YSR Congress Party Sarpanch candidate's husband during the ongoing panchayat elections campaign being held in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leader was arrested by the Eluru rural police and taken to the station when he came to Madepalli in the Eluru mandal as part of the panchayat election campaign.

It is reported that on Wednesday night Chintamaneni Prabhakar was in B. Singavaram village in Pedavegi mandal campaigning for the panchayat elections. A fight ensued between the YSRCP-TDP leaders and it was alleged that YSRCP supported sarpanch candidate's husband Samuel was attacked by him and the victim was seriously injured in the incident.

The couple filed a complaint with the police and in response to their complaint, the police arrested Chintamaneni on Thursday afternoon. He was taken to Eluru Rural Police Station and will be produced before a judge this evening.

A case has been registered against him and his followers under IPC Sections 341,324,143, 323, 354, 354a, 171C, 506 (2), 455 R / w 149.