Former Proddatur MLA Varadarajulu Reddy Held

Former Proddatur MLA Varadarajulu Reddy was arrested by the police on Monday. On Sunday evening, Varadarajulareddy along with his brothers and followers barged into the house of YSRCP leader Nandyala Balavaradarajulareddy in Kamanur of Proddatur and created a ruckus. They snatched away the cell phones of women in the house and terrorised them.

They allegedly also threatened them to withdraw nomination. They are also believed to have said they would see how the voting would take place. The women then sought the intervention of police by lodging a complaint. Varadaraju Reddy was arrested by the police acting on a complaint filed by the women.