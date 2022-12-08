Former Pileru MLA GV Srinath Reddy, TDP Leaders Join YSRCP

TADEPALLI: Former TDP MLA of Pileru Constituency in Annamayya district - GV Srinath Reddy, joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Along with him several leaders from Pilery including Rakesh Reddy, M. Venkata Krishna Reddy, V. Umakant Reddy, B. Narender Reddy, and G. Nareshkumar Reddy also joined the party fold.

The Chief Minister welcomed him to the party and presented the YSRCP stole. Rajampet YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy, Pileru MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, and Minorities Commission Chairman Iqbal Ahmed Khan participated in this programme.

