KOTHAGUDEM: Former Bhadrachalam MLA and CPM senior leader Sunnam Rajaiah (59) succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday midnight, August 3 while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Vijayawada.

According to reports, he began to suffer with COVID-19 symptoms for the past few days and underwent COVID-19 tests in a hospital at Bhadrachalam on Monday in which he was tested positive for the coronavirus. Following which his family members rushed him to a hospital in Vijayawada. He died at the hospital while undergoing treatment to COVID-19 on Monday night.

He served as an MLA from Bhadrachalam assembly constituency in 1999, 2004, 2014. However, in the 2019 assembly elections, he competed from Rampachodavaram and was defeated by the opponent.

The funeral of the former MLA will be held at his hometown Sunnam Vari Gudem in VR Puram mandal , Khammam district of AP, by following all the COVID-19 rules. He was a member of the Communist Party of India (CPM) state executive and lived a modest life. He used to go to the assembly in auto and buses, and always used to dine at the Anna canteens.