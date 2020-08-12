HYDERABAD: Former Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader S A Khaleel Basha died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 11.

According to reports, Dr. Basha was suffering from health issues and was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30 and admitted to a hospital. Later he recovered from the virus after a few days and was discharged from teh hospital. Basha suffered from cardiac arrest three days ago and was rushed to hospital, where he died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment yesterday.

As a doctor Khalil Basha, has gained wide popularity since 1974 by providing the medical services to the poor and needy for just two rupees. Basha entered politics with inspiration from the former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. He was elected as a legislator for Kadapa constituency in 1994 and 1999. He also served as a minister in the NTR and Chandrababu cabinet. Later he joined the Praja Rajyam Party founded by the famous actor Chiranjeevi.

Later he joined the YSRCP with his three sons before the 2019 assembly elections, and worked hard for the success of the party. Despite his age, he did not leave medical services and served those affected by COVID-19. His family members said that Basha's funeral will be held at his home in Kadapa in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Deputy CM Amjad Basha, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Kamalapuram MLA PS Ravindranath Reddy, YSRCP state general secretary C Ramachandraiah, Kadapa parliamentary district president K. Suresh Babu expressed condolence over the death of Basha. They expressed profound sympathy to their family members.They said that Basha's death was a huge loss to the YSRCP. TDP district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.