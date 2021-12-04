Former CM Of AP Konijeti Rosaiah Passes Away

Konijeti Rosaiah, an Indian politician who was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2010 passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was immediately rushed to Star Hospital in Banjara Hills after his BP went down. Doctors declared him he was brought dead. He also served as the Governor of Karnataka for two months and the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016. Rosaiah, one of the most experienced political leaders in the state of Andhra Pradesh.