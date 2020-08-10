AMARAVATI: Former minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sri Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju passed away due to health issues on Monday, August 10.

According to reports, Sambasiva Raju was suffering from health ailments for the past few days and was admitted to Apollo hospitals in Visakhapatnam. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital today morning.

He is the only leader who had been elected as an eight-time MLA in the united Andhra Pradesh. He served as minister between 1989-94, and was elected as Samithi president in 1958.

Sambasiva Raju was first elected as an MLA in 1968. Later, he was elected as an MLA in Gajapatinagar and Sativada Assemblies for eight times in a row. He served the Congress party for a long time.

Deputy CM Pushpasreevani mourned the death of former minister Sambasiva Raju. Remembering his services to the state, the deputy CM said that he is a great leader who had made a mark in Vizianagaram politics. She said that his contribution to the development of the district was invaluable.

On July 29, former AP minister and YSRCP leader Koppana Mohan Rao (75) passed away due to ill health. Koppana was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kakinada on Wednesday, July 29. Koppana was suffering from health ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Kakinada. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in hospital.