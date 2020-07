PITHAPURAM: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Koppana Mohan Rao 75, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kakinada on Wednesday, July 29.

According to reports, Koppana, suffering from some health issues was admitted in a private hospital at Kakinada, breathed his last while undergoing treatment yesterday. He twice won from the Pithapuram constituency as an MLA in 1978 and 1989 from the Congress party.

He served as Minister of Forest department during Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy regime. Koppana served YSRCP in Pithapuram constituency. Several YSRCP leaders, including MLA Pandem Dorababu, mourned his death.