AMARAVATI: Former Labour minister and TDP MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has tested positive for coronavirus. Atchannaidu's relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu took to his Twitter and shared the news. His tweet reads, "Atchannaidu babai tested COVID19 +ve. I've known him all my life, He is a fighter and saw him overcome huge hurdles. He will come back stronger and healthier from this pandemic too! Grateful to well-wishers supporting us these 3 months & urge all to pray for his quick recovery."

Currently, Atchannaidu is in judicial remand related to ESI scam case. The TDP leader is undergoing treatment at Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur. Maguluri Hari Babu, the advocate of Atchannaidu said that, “A team of doctors of Ramesh Hospital regularly submit reports on former minister Atchannaidu’s health condition as per a direction of the High Court."

Atchannaidu was arrested by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) for his alleged role in the ESI scam when he was the minister in the previous TDP government.