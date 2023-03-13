Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns from Congress

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress.

Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter dated March 11 and addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Reddy wrote, “Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.” Reddy had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government’s decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana.

He had floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party. After party's debacle in 2014 elections, he returned to the Congress in 2018. It is speculated that he will soon join the BJP.

