TDP's Forensic Certificate on Obscene Video is Fake: AP CID Chief

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief Sunil Kumar on Thursday said the TDP's forensic report on Hindupuram MP Gorantla Madhav's video was fake.



Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada, Sunil Kumar said the certificate published by Eclipse forensic was not authentic.

In a mail written to the CID, US-based expert in video forensics and image analysis, Jim Stafford said the report circulated on his name on the alleged nude video call of YSRCP Party MP Gorantla Madhav is not ‘original’. He also said that he never offered any opinion of the video.

'Without examining it, I can't speculate if it's authentic or not, said Stafford in a mail.

