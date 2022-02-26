Follow Secretariat Office Schedule, says AP Special Chief Secretary(Finance)
AMARAVATI: With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and normalcy returning to day-to-day life, the officials of the Finance Department and employees of the State Secretariat have been asked to be “punctual to work.”
The Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat in his order said since the Covid-19 restrictions have been nearly lifted, therefore, the higher officials and the employees who work in the Finance Department must follow the office timings schedule of 10 am to 5.30 pm. He made it clear that employees who come late to the office will lose their pay on that day.
- All employees should be in the office by 10 am or 10.10 am and start doing their assigned work
- Employees who attend the office between 10.10 am and 11 am will only have 3 days exemption in a month
- To consider a half-day, an employee needs to work from 10 am to 1.30 pm
- Half-day will be marked for an employee who came at 11 am and left the office by 1 pm or came on the scheduled time and left the office before 1 pm
- If an employee comes to the office after 1 pm, it will be marked as leave or absent for the day
- Full-day attendance will be marked if an employee comes to the office at 10 am and leaves after 5.30 pm
- Taking leave without approval from the concerned authority disrupts the work. Henceforth, it is mandatory to seek approval for any leave.
- Taking leave without approval will be marked as absent. The prior intimation is required for half-day leaves too.
- The office timing schedule and other rules also apply to the Contractual and Outsourcing employees