AMARAVATI: With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and normalcy returning to day-to-day life, the officials of the Finance Department and employees of the State Secretariat have been asked to be “punctual to work.”

The Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat in his order said since the Covid-19 restrictions have been nearly lifted, therefore, the higher officials and the employees who work in the Finance Department must follow the office timings schedule of 10 am to 5.30 pm. He made it clear that employees who come late to the office will lose their pay on that day.