Focus On Repairing All Roads Before Next Rainy Season: YS Jagan To Officials

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to focus on repairing all the damaged roads in the State before the next rainy season. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on the construction of roads, ports and airports at the camp office in Tadepalli. The CM reviewed the R&B, investment, and infrastructure sectors as well.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that, "The rains will subside by October after which the repair works can commence. Focus on repairing the roads first. All roads need to be repaired by the time the next rainy season arrives. We have paid special attention to the development of roads since our government came to power. It may be noted that roads were completely abandoned during the previous government, " he said.

Speaking further YS Jagan stated that, "Every year since we came to power, the rains have been plentiful. By the grace of God the farmers are happy with copious rains. However they have also been damaged and the government has paid special attention to repairing the roads. We have taken several steps in mobilizing resources and have also set up a fund for this purpose, ”he said.

Speaking further the Chief Minister said that, "Unfortunately, we are at war not only with Chandrababu but also with the Yellow Media. They are unable to digest the fact that Chandrababu is not in the chief minister's post. This is why they are distorting every issue and publishing them with negative intent. However, let us go ahead and do what we have to do. Let’s take this campaign positively and take steps to move forward. If we work properly and get things done, people will notice them no matter the negative media. Once we repair them the roads which the people of the state use to travel, will stand as a testament , he assured.

Most of the tenders have already been called for repairing the roads. If tenders are not called elsewhere, call for tenders immediately. Take steps to get things started as soon as the rains end in October. Get reports from the field. Examine them closely again. CM Jagan directed to focus on the reports and work with the concerned government departments to rectify them.

The meeting was attended by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, R&B Minister M Sankaranarayana, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham am Reddy, AP Maritime Board Chairman K Venkat Reddy, CS Adityanath Das, Industry Special Chief Secretary Karikala Valaven, R & B Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Municipal Administration Commissioner MM Nayak, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, and other senior officials were present.

