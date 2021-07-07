AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted the Spandana programme on Tuesday. The AP CM instructed the Collectors to focus on providing affordable housing to middle-class people in cities. He said that there are 3,69,584 court cases related to house sites and told to focus on this issue ensuring that cases are resolved immediately. He said that pattas for house sites must be provided to all those eligible people within 90 days of applying.

All those 1,81,405 identified as beneficiaries should be given pattas for house sites. The officials said that over 51,000 of them are being accommodated in the current layouts and land acquisition has to be completed to give house sites to 1,29,945 beneficiaries. The remaining 13,636 pending applications are yet to be verified.

As of June 30, construction of 3.4 lakh houses started and also works of 6.65 lakh houses were started on July 1, 3, 4 in a special drive, where the construction of a total of 9.95 lakh houses has been started. He instructed the authorities to complete the construction up to basement level by September 15 and aim to complete these houses by next April-June and told them to prepare DPRs on infrastructure facilities in the houses by July 15. Also, he told the officials to focus on the development of RoFR lands that were distributed to the beneficiaries either through horticulture or sericulture that benefits the tribals.

He said that this month the State is celebrating Farmers' Day on July 8, and implementing YSR Kapu Nestam on July 22 and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka on July 29.

Also Read: Pension For Landless Poor In Amaravati Increased To Rs.5,000