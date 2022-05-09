AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal Administration and Urban Development and directed the officials to focus on restoring roads making Andhra Pradesh a pothole-free State.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister told the authorities to take up road repair works in corporations and municipalities on a priority basis and take pictures before and after restoring the roads, similar to Nadu-Nedu. The officials assured to complete all the repair works by the end of June. He had directed the officials to ensure providing access to drinking water supply on a daily basis to every household with constant monitoring and to resolve the public issues with utmost responsibility.

Reviewing MIG layouts, he said that steps should be taken to have one MIG layout in each assembly constituency and make them available for the public with clear titles duly following all the stipulated rules and regulations. So far, around 6791 acres of land have been identified in 82 urban constituencies and layout works are under process in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai, and Tirupati districts. In regard to TIDCO houses, he said that the current government is building infrastructure facilities on a large scale to shape them as better colonies rather than slums. In the last three years, Rs 5500 crore was spent on TIDCO, he said adding that much more will be spent in the coming days.

Under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative, the Chief Minister emphasized creating awareness among people on wet, dry and hazardous waste by taking up the door-to-door campaign. The officials informed that till date 1.12 crore dust bins have been distributed and another eight lakh bins will be distributed by May 22. Also, 2426 autos are already engaged in the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative, while 1123 e-autos will be available by June and the rest are expected to be available by the end of this year.

Discussing the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive report including the details of the design of coaches, and facilities at stations prioritizing environment-friendly policies. In regard to Jagananna Mahila Mart, he asked the officials to establish as many as Mahila Marts to empower women self-help groups. He said that adequate assistance from the government should be provided and ordered the officials to identify good buildings in different areas for setting up these marts.

Providing an update on the works in the Amaravati region, the officials said that the road widening of Karakatta works has been expedited, and successfully removed the electric power poles. Also, they informed that works on the seed access road (E-3) have been taken up and going at a full pace. The authorities said that the construction of quarters for MLAs, MLCs, and IAS officers is underway.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Municipal Administration Secretary V Rama Manohar Rao, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, AP TIDCO MD C H Sridhar, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar and other officials were present.

