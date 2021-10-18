Focus On Long-term Power Generation Strategies: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the power situation in the State and directed officials to mobilize required power for an uninterrupted supply and told them to focus on long-term power generation strategies along with temporary measures.

During the meeting, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they are providing uninterrupted power supply across the State and moving forward with appropriate measures by assessing the situation on a timely basis.

They said that an additional two racks of coal has been procured from Mahanadi Coalfields and also increased the thermal power generation under APGenco from 50 million units to 69 million units.

In regard to this, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the authorities to ensure zero shortage of coal for operating thermal power plants and told them to constantly coordinate with Coal India and other organizations including Singareni to procure the required quantity of coal. He also asked the officials to think of alternatives like using freight ships for transportation of coal and constantly coordinate with the relevant ministries and agencies at the Centre.

Further, the Chief Minister directed to take measures in setting up a 6300 MW reverse pumping power generation project and to focus on the proposed 1350 MW reverse pumping project at Sileru.

He instructed the authorities to materialize the proposed projects at the earliest. The officials informed that 170 MW of power is being made available from the Power Trading Corporation. Energy Secretary N. Srikanth, AP Genco MD Sridhar, and other officials were present at the meeting.

