Focus On Guidelines For Family Health Doctors Concept, YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on bringing down the infant mortality rate and prepare best guidelines for Family Health Doctors concept.

During the review meeting held on the prevailing COVID situation and Vaccination at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to start PG courses in new medical colleges and ensure paramedical staff are provided training in medical colleges and added to introduce courses on public health administration. The Chief Minister said there should be continuous observation and monitoring on public health and added that testing facility on blood, water and air should be available at Village Clinic level. He said dialysis units should be made available at required CHCs.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to maintain health data and said the data of testing or treatment of anyone should be uploaded online with their identification card details. He said the medical history including testing and treatment details of patients should be uploaded online and made available to doctors and added to come up with software in this regard. He directed the officials to focus on new modalities for containing COVID in the wake of the third wave and added to be prepared with new medicines that give better results with fewer side effects.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 14,452 active cases across the state and the recovery rate is 98.60 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,494 secretariats and 3,560 patients are being treated in hospitals, 926 people are in COVID Care Centers and 9,966 people are in home isolation. They said 92.50 percent of COVID patients in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 70.69 percent of them in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and the fever survey is completed 18 times.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works are completed in 108 hospitals. They said the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals which have beds more than 50 and they will be completed by October 6. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,23,34,971 people were administered vaccines of which 1,31,62,815 received single-dose while 91,72,156 have been administered with both the doses.

Health Department officials who visited Kerala recently to examine COVID and other issues at the ground level have briefed the Chief Minister on their observations.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, COVID Command Control Chairperson Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, 104 call center in-charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Industries Director J V N Subramaniam and other officials were present.