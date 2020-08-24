AMARAVATI: There is no let-up yet in the flood situation in river Godavari as the discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram remained at over 18 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening.

Consequently, the lanka (island) villages in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh continued to be marooned, though the flood flow reduced by over two lakh cusecs since Saturday.

Normal life is largely affected in these villages as the power supply too has been cut off for more than a week now.

The relief camps in the two districts are continuing where more than 60,000 people were sheltered, according to reports from the respective Collectors.

The river Krishna, on the other side, remained swollen but at reduced gravity as the inflow into Srisailam fell to over 3.26 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening. The discharge was also reduced to 3.76 lakh cusecs with a flood cushion of 7.06 tmc ft in the reservoir, as reported by a news agency.

Consequently, the inflow into Nagarjuna Sagar downstream also dwindled to 2.83 lakh cusecs and that much water was being released into Dr K L Rao Sagar at Pulichintala.

As the project was closed to getting filled to capacity, 2.29 lakh cusecs was being discharged downstream to Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

The Barrage received over 4.10 lakh cusecs of water, some of which was coming from the Muniyeru rivulet midstream, and 3.18 lakh cusecs was being released into the Bay of Bengal.