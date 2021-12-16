AMARAVATI: A delegation of e-commerce company Flipkart led by its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed issues related to investment and business opportunities in the state, ensuring better prices for farmers and skill development.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister explained to the CEO of Flipkart that RBKs have been launched as a revolutionary move in the field of agriculture in the state and RBKs will continue to be the backbone to the farmers from providing seeds to purchasing their crops. He has appealed the Flipkart to help the farmers to get a better price for their crops and also in making better technology available for the farmers.

He said CMAPP has been monitoring prices regularly and asked Flipkart to provide adequate support to improve it further. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said they will take appropriate steps to procure products from farmers for their commodities business and it will benefit both parties. He said they would do their best in providing better technology to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam is a good platform for IT and e-commerce investments in the state and invited Flipkart to invest in the city. He said the state government is setting up a High-End Skill University in Visakhapatnam to enhance the skills of the youth and asked Flipkart to become partners in it. Responding positively to the proposals of the Chief Minister, Flipkart CEO said their company’s activities are already active in Vishakapatnam and added that they would invest more in the city. He said they would partner with the state government in Skill Development activities and added that those programmes will start from the following year.

The Chief Minister has urged the Flipkart CEO to help increase of export business of fisheries to foreign states. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said their partner Wal-Mart has been buying and exporting seafood products from the state and assured that they would increase the business. He said the Chief Minister has a good vision for the development of the state and he is committed for ensuring better prices to farmers.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CCO Rajneesh Kumar, and Chief Minister's Secretary Solomon Arokia Raj were present in the meeting.

