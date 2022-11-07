Five Years Of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra

It was on November 6, 2017, that the then leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began the historic mega walkathon “Praja Sankalpa Yatra” which changed the political scenario of the state.

Starting from Idupulapaya, he walked into the hearts of people covering 134 Assembly segments spread over 2,516 villages across 13 districts in 341 days. The longest padayatra ever taken by any political leader in the country continued for 341 days, covering 2,516 villages, 134 Assembly constituencies. During this walkathon, Jagan addressed 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings.

Since he became the Chief Minister of the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled most of the promises he made during his interaction with the people.

The schemes include Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Muddha, YSR Law Nestham, YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Matsakara Bharosa, YSR Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Housing for poor, Zero interest loans, Nadu Nedu in schools and hospitals, YSR Kanti Velugu, YSR Sampoorna Poshna, Jagannna Vidya Kanuka, widening the scope, coverage of YSR Aarogyasri.

Welfare schemes, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and transparent governance are reflected in all the subsequent polls, from local body elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

According to YSRCP, the milestones achieved by the historic padayatra remained etched in public memory. Jagan had achieved the 500 km milestone at Gotturu in Dharmavaram, Anantapur on December 16, 2017, and 1,000 km Saidapuram at Venkatagiri, Nellore on January 29, 2018.

The Praja Sankalpa Yatra completed 1500 km Mulukuduru in Ponnuru, Guntur on March 14, 2018 and 2000 km Venkatapuram in Eluru, West Godavari on May 14, 2018. The 2,500 km milestone was reached at Pasalapudi in Ramachandrapuram, East Godavari on July 8, 2018, while the 3,000 km milestone was reached at Desapatrunipalem in Vizianagaram on September 24, 2018.

The YSRCP leader completed 3,500 km of Padayatara at RaviValasa in Tekkali, Srikakulam on December 22, 2018. The padayatra concluded at Ichapuram, Srikakulam on January 9, 2019, after covering a total distance of 3,648 km.

Jagan steered YSRCP to a landslide in the 2019 elections winning 151 of the 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.